Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 03:37
High views
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

The Lebanese army on Thursday began receiving weapons shipments from the Rashidieh camp, with further handovers expected from the Burj al-Shemali and el-Buss camps.

As part of the effort, the Fatah movement delivered five shipments to the army from inside Rashidieh. The move is viewed as a step toward consolidating stability in the country and reinforcing the state’s role in overseeing security.

Ambassador Ramez Dimashkieh told LBCI that the handover process will continue on Friday in Palestinian camps in Beirut.

Palestinian National Security Commander Maj. Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab also confirmed to LBCI that the weapons turned over by Fatah included landmines and rockets.

Meanwhile, the army received another weapons shipment from the el-Buss camp as part of the ongoing process.

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
