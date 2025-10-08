'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP

08-10-2025 | 04:43
&#39;Optimism prevails among all parties&#39; in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP
'Optimism prevails among all parties' in Gaza talks: Hamas official to AFP

A senior Hamas official said on Wednesday that negotiations held in Egypt for an end to the war in Gaza were advancing in a "spirit of optimism."

"The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties," Taher al-Nunu told AFP from the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, where indirect talks began on Monday between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group submitted a list of prisoners it wants to be released in the first phase of the truce "in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers," Nunu added. In exchange, Hamas is set to release 47 hostages, both alive and dead, it seized in its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

