Syria’s Central Bank Governor: Refugees’ return will push growth above World Bank projections

Syria’s central bank governor, Abdelkader Hasriyeh, told Reuters Next on Thursday that the Syrian economy is growing far faster than the World Bank’s 1% forecast for 2025, citing the return of refugees following the end of the 14-year civil war as a key factor supporting the country’s plans to relaunch its currency.



Hasriyeh welcomed an agreement with Visa to establish digital payment systems, adding that Syria is working with the International Monetary Fund to develop more accurate methods for measuring economic data.



Reuters