Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

Lebanon News
16-09-2025 | 04:27
High views
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

A ship owner wanted in connection with the investigation into the Beirut port explosion in 2020 has been arrested in Bulgaria, a Sofia city court spokeswoman told AFP on Tuesday.

"He is placed in detention for a maximum duration of 40 days by a court decision on September 7, confirmed on appeal," the spokeswoman said.

Lebanon News

Beirut Port

Lebanon

Bulgaria

Vessel

Arrest

