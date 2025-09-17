Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem told those wounded in the pager explosions that they are “the light through which we see the safety of the path,” adding they have now entered the very battle Israel sought to push them out of.

