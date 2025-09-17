News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
Lebanon News
17-09-2025 | 08:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’
Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem told those wounded in the pager explosions that they are “the light through which we see the safety of the path,” adding they have now entered the very battle Israel sought to push them out of.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Pager
Explosions
Israel
