Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
17-09-2025 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
The Israeli strike on the eastern city of Baalbek killed at least two people on Wednesday, Lebanon's health ministry said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health Ministry
Israel
Airstrike
Baalbek
Next
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry appoints media adviser for expat voting preparations
Previous
