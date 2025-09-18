Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

Lebanon News
18-09-2025 | 07:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, said attacks on U.N. peacekeeping forces in the south have escalated in recent days, following similar incidents in previous months, despite the government emphasizing that these forces should not be targeted.

In a statement, Geagea said, “The repeated attacks on U.N. forces show that security agencies are not dealing seriously with the realities on the ground. How else can the continuation of these attacks be explained if security forces had done their duty and taken responsibility by arresting anyone who assaulted these forces?”

He also asked, “How can the countries of the world take the Lebanese state seriously when it is clear that, nine months into the new presidency and eight months into the government, the authorities in Lebanon remain hesitant and slow to act?”

Geagea added that events over the past two months raise major questions about the direction of the "new state."
 
From the "blatant statements of various Hezbollah officials dismissing the government’s decisions, to the group’s public announcement that it is rebuilding its military capabilities despite government orders, and the attacks on public property and peacekeeping forces, all of this requires the authorities to assume their responsibilities toward the vast majority of Lebanese who long to live under a functioning state that asserts its presence on the ground like any normal country,” he said.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

United Nations

Peacekeeping

Forces

South

LBCI Next
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-16

Samir Geagea: Sheikh Naim Qassem’s speech is a direct threat to Lebanon’s government and institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

UNIFIL resumes humanitarian demining operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-11

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
World News
02:27

US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More