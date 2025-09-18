Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, said attacks on U.N. peacekeeping forces in the south have escalated in recent days, following similar incidents in previous months, despite the government emphasizing that these forces should not be targeted.



In a statement, Geagea said, “The repeated attacks on U.N. forces show that security agencies are not dealing seriously with the realities on the ground. How else can the continuation of these attacks be explained if security forces had done their duty and taken responsibility by arresting anyone who assaulted these forces?”



He also asked, “How can the countries of the world take the Lebanese state seriously when it is clear that, nine months into the new presidency and eight months into the government, the authorities in Lebanon remain hesitant and slow to act?”



Geagea added that events over the past two months raise major questions about the direction of the "new state."

From the "blatant statements of various Hezbollah officials dismissing the government’s decisions, to the group’s public announcement that it is rebuilding its military capabilities despite government orders, and the attacks on public property and peacekeeping forces, all of this requires the authorities to assume their responsibilities toward the vast majority of Lebanese who long to live under a functioning state that asserts its presence on the ground like any normal country,” he said.