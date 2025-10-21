Israel urges Canadian PM Carney to drop pledge to arrest Netanyahu

21-10-2025 | 10:08
Israel urges Canadian PM Carney to drop pledge to arrest Netanyahu
Israel urges Canadian PM Carney to drop pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Israel urged Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to drop his pledge to honor the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he travelled to the country.

Carney was asked in an interview with Bloomberg published last week if he would fulfill the commitment of his predecessor Justin Trudeau to arrest Netanyahu on war crimes charges if he came to Canada, to which he replied "yes."

"We believe that Prime Minister Carney should, of course, reconsider this and welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu, the leader of the only Jewish state and democratic country in the Middle East, to Canada," Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.


Reuters
 
