UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson

The UK government on Thursday named top career diplomat Christian Turner as the new British ambassador to the United States, replacing Peter Mandelson sacked for his links to Jeffrey Epstein.



The foreign ministry said Turner was "one of the UK's most experienced senior diplomats" and called on Washington to agree to his appointment.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sacked Mandelson in September following "reprehensible" fresh revelations about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein.



AFP