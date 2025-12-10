Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

World News
10-12-2025 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

Burundi has closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 fighters entered the key eastern DR Congo city of Uvira, which is close to the Burundian economic capital Bujumbura, Burundian security sources said Wednesday.

The main Gatumba and Vugizo frontier posts were closed on Tuesday afternoon and are now considered "military zones", a Burundi military officer said. Burundi supports DR Congo in its battle with M23, which is backed by Rwanda.


AFP
 

World News

Burundi

Border

DR Congo

M23

Advance

US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

China says hopes to 'advance' ties with Japan under new PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Qatar says 'content' with security assurances after US, Israel call

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:44

US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
10:16

Mexico President confident of deal with US on water dispute

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Pope calls for 'just and lasting peace' after meeting Ukraine's Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Putin does not want to restore the U.S.S.R. or attack NATO: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-25

MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-07

Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More