Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

Burundi has closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 fighters entered the key eastern DR Congo city of Uvira, which is close to the Burundian economic capital Bujumbura, Burundian security sources said Wednesday.



The main Gatumba and Vugizo frontier posts were closed on Tuesday afternoon and are now considered "military zones", a Burundi military officer said. Burundi supports DR Congo in its battle with M23, which is backed by Rwanda.





AFP