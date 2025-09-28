Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon

28-09-2025 | 12:43



The Israeli military said Sunday it carried out an airstrike on an alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon, according to a statement.

