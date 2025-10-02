News
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Lebanon News
02-10-2025 | 08:40
A local organization called on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to intervene urgently for the release of Lina Tabbal, a young woman from Tripoli, and her companions, who were detained while taking part in the flotilla to break the blockade on Gaza.
The organization condemned their arrest, describing it as another crime added to the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and supporters of their cause worldwide.
It urged the United Nations, along with international and human rights organizations, to assume responsibility for protecting activists and to work for their immediate release.
The organization stressed that the continued detention of Tabbal and the other activists represents a clear violation of international laws and conventions.
