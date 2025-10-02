Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament

02-10-2025 | 06:23
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament
Lebanese president signs 2026 draft budget decree, refers it to parliament

President Joseph Aoun on Thursday signed decree No. 1478, dated October 2, approving the referral of the 2026 draft state budget law to parliament for review and discussion.

