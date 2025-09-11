French expert delivers reform plan for Lebanon's Environment Ministry

Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French expert delivers reform plan for Lebanon&#39;s Environment Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French expert delivers reform plan for Lebanon's Environment Ministry

Lebanon’s Environment Minister Tamara Zein received a reform report prepared by a French environmental inspector, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro.

The report outlines a set of recommendations to restructure and strengthen the Environment Ministry, to enable it to implement more ambitious climate and environmental policies.

At Zein’s request, the French Embassy in Beirut assigned technical support to accompany the ministry’s reform efforts. Officials described the initiative as a pivotal step in advancing Lebanon’s environmental transition in the face of mounting climate and ecological challenges.

The document proposes three scenarios for reorganizing the ministry’s structure, including the creation of a dedicated directorate for climate affairs. It also stresses the conditions needed for reform to succeed, such as modernizing administrative procedures, upgrading staff skills, and significantly expanding the ministry’s workforce.

Lebanon News

French

Expert

Reform

Plan

Lebanon

Environment

Ministry

LBCI Next
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-05

US Envoy Tom Barrack hails 'historic moment' for Lebanon, urges unity and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-19

Lebanon's Education Minister sets four-day school week in new academic plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Interior minister: Parliamentary elections on track; government closely following prisoner exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More