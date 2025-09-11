Lebanon’s Environment Minister Tamara Zein received a reform report prepared by a French environmental inspector, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro.



The report outlines a set of recommendations to restructure and strengthen the Environment Ministry, to enable it to implement more ambitious climate and environmental policies.



At Zein’s request, the French Embassy in Beirut assigned technical support to accompany the ministry’s reform efforts. Officials described the initiative as a pivotal step in advancing Lebanon’s environmental transition in the face of mounting climate and ecological challenges.



The document proposes three scenarios for reorganizing the ministry’s structure, including the creation of a dedicated directorate for climate affairs. It also stresses the conditions needed for reform to succeed, such as modernizing administrative procedures, upgrading staff skills, and significantly expanding the ministry’s workforce.