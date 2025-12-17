Lebanese President Aoun meets ceasefire mechanism negotiator Simon Karam ahead of committee session

17-12-2025 | 02:36
Lebanese President Aoun meets ceasefire mechanism negotiator Simon Karam ahead of committee session
Lebanese President Aoun meets ceasefire mechanism negotiator Simon Karam ahead of committee session

President Joseph Aoun met with former ambassador Simon Karam, head of the Lebanese negotiating delegation to the ceasefire mechanism committee, and provided him with guidance ahead of the committee's meeting scheduled for next Friday. 

