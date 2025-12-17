News
Lebanese President Aoun meets ceasefire mechanism negotiator Simon Karam ahead of committee session
Lebanon News
17-12-2025
High views
President Joseph Aoun met with former ambassador Simon Karam, head of the Lebanese negotiating delegation to the ceasefire mechanism committee, and provided him with guidance ahead of the committee's meeting scheduled for next Friday.
