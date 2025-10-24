Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26

Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers reminded, in implementation of Cabinet Decision No. 5 dated August 20, 1998, that clocks must be set back one hour starting at midnight on October 25–26, 2025, marking the end of daylight saving time.

Lebanon News

clocks

midnight

October

25–26

LBCI Next
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-08

Riyadh Air to launch inaugural flight to London on October 26

LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour work day

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Speaker Berri calls for parliamentary session on October 28 to review pending legislation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Lebanese President, Interior Minister discuss preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16

'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More