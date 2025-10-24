News
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers reminded, in implementation of Cabinet Decision No. 5 dated August 20, 1998, that clocks must be set back one hour starting at midnight on October 25–26, 2025, marking the end of daylight saving time.
Lebanon News
clocks
midnight
October
25–26
Next
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Previous
