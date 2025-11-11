MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance

11-11-2025 | 11:17
MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance
MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil announced that the European Union ambassador informed him of the launch of a voluntary program to facilitate the return of 160,000 Syrian refugees through financial aid.

Bassil emphasized on his X account that the initiative aligns with his stance of encouraging refugees to return home rather than remain in Lebanon. He also called on other donor countries to adopt similar measures while urging Lebanese authorities to repatriate those who refuse to return under the proper legal framework.

Lebanon News

MP

Gebran Bassil

EU

Syrian

Refugees

