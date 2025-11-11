News
MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance
Lebanon News
11-11-2025 | 11:17
MP Bassil calls for encouraging voluntary return of Syrian refugees through cash assistance
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil announced that the European Union ambassador informed him of the launch of a voluntary program to facilitate the return of 160,000 Syrian refugees through financial aid.
Bassil emphasized on his X account that the initiative aligns with his stance of encouraging refugees to return home rather than remain in Lebanon. He also called on other donor countries to adopt similar measures while urging Lebanese authorities to repatriate those who refuse to return under the proper legal framework.
Lebanon News
MP
Gebran Bassil
EU
Syrian
Refugees
Lebanon News
Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli
Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli
Lebanon News
Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan
Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan
Lebanon News
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
Lebanon News
MP Bassil warns of 'political arrangement' underway to undermine expatriate voting rights
MP Bassil warns of 'political arrangement' underway to undermine expatriate voting rights
News Bulletin Reports
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
News Bulletin Reports
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned
Countdown Begins for Pope’s historic visit to Lebanon: Mass, youth meeting, and public celebrations planned
News Bulletin Reports
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Israel declares Egypt border area closed military zone due to weapon-smuggling drones
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
Lebanon News
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Lebanon News
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
Civil Defense struggles to contain large blaze in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Chouf: Video
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness
Lebanon News
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta
Lebanon News
President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties
President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties
Lebanon Economy
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
Lebanon News
President Aoun follows up from Bulgaria on massive fire across Lebanon
President Aoun follows up from Bulgaria on massive fire across Lebanon
Lebanon News
UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister
UN Special Coordinator meets Lebanese Defense Minister
