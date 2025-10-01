Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?

News Bulletin Reports
01-10-2025 | 12:57
High views
Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?
2min
Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As Israel awaits Hamas’ response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, an Israeli negotiating team has traveled to Doha based on that reply.

Meanwhile, political and security officials in Israel are debating the “day after” scenario, including the map and timing of a potential army withdrawal from the territory.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced support for the plan, discussions remain focused on when and how to withdraw, as well as terms related to a hostage exchange.

Opponents of the plan succeeded in rallying officers and military officials who stressed that Israel must not withdraw from Gaza. They called for applying the “Lebanon model” to the enclave to ensure continued confrontation with Hamas, prevent it from strengthening its military capabilities, and impose permanent control over vital areas instead of relying solely on foreign troops.

At the same time, the Israeli army has threatened to intensify operations if Hamas fails to respond to Trump’s initiative.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, which stretched late into the night, exposed sharp divisions. Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir lashed out at Netanyahu for accepting what he called a flawed plan that undermines the war’s objectives, strips the army of operational control in Gaza and other occupied areas, and places Israel’s security in the hands of international forces.

Ben-Gvir’s stance enjoys broad backing within the government and the Knesset. However, polls show 72% of the public supports the plan, with 8% opposed and 20% undecided.

