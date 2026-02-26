Zelensky says 'more readiness' for next Russia meeting after Geneva talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday there was "more readiness" for the next round of talks with Russia to end the war, after Kyiv and Washington concluded their latest talks in Geneva.



"As a result of today's meetings, there is already more readiness for the next trilateral format. Most likely, the next meeting will be in the Emirates, specifically in Abu Dhabi. We expect the format to be in early March," Zelensky said in a regular evening address.



