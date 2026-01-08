Lebanon, Iran discuss expanding economic and trade ties

Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 12:04
High views
LBCI
Lebanon, Iran discuss expanding economic and trade ties
0min
Lebanon, Iran discuss expanding economic and trade ties

Lebanon's Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

An official delegation accompanied Araghchi during the talks, which focused on expanding cooperation in areas deemed to serve the interests of both peoples.

Bisat said during the meeting that the Lebanese government remains open to economic cooperation and to developing its external trade relations, stressing that such engagement must be based on mutual respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence.

