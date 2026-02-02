News
Medvedev says Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland are false 'horror stories'
World News
02-02-2026 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Medvedev says Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland are false 'horror stories'
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that Western claims of a Russian or Chinese threat to Greenland were false "horror stories" made up by Western leaders to justify their own behaviour.
"This so called threat from Russia and the People's Republic of China is simply a horror story," Medvedev told Reuters, TASS and the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview at his residence outside Moscow.
"This is indeed a serious challenge for Atlantic unity," Medvedev said. "Perhaps everything will go according to a calmer scenario before military intervention and fighting within the NATO bloc."
Reuters
