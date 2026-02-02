UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line

Lebanon News
02-02-2026 | 05:54
High views
UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line
2min
UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday that peacekeeping operations were severely disrupted after the Israeli army carried out what it described as an aerial activity involving the release of a non-toxic chemical substance near the Blue Line.

In a statement posted on UNIFIL’s Telegram channel, the mission said the Israeli army informed it on Sunday morning that aircraft would drop a chemical substance over areas close to the Blue Line, advising peacekeepers to remain under cover and stay away from the area. As a result, more than a dozen planned UNIFIL activities were canceled.

UNIFIL said peacekeepers were unable to conduct normal operations along approximately one-third of the Blue Line and were only able to resume their duties after more than nine hours. 

During that time, UNIFIL supported the Lebanese Armed Forces in collecting samples of the substance for testing to determine its toxicity.

The mission described the activity as “unacceptable” and said it was in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. 

UNIFIL said the Israeli army’s “deliberate and planned actions” not only restricted peacekeepers’ ability to carry out their mandated tasks but also potentially endangered the health of peacekeepers and civilians.

UNIFIL also raised concerns over the possible impact of the unknown chemical on agricultural land in southern Lebanon and the potential long-term consequences for civilians seeking to return to their homes and livelihoods.

According to the statement, this was not the first time the Israeli army has dropped unidentified chemical substances from aircraft over Lebanese territory. UNIFIL reiterated that Israeli overflights of Lebanon constitute violations of U.N. Resolution 1701 and said any activity placing civilians and peacekeepers at risk is a matter of serious concern.

The mission again called on the Israeli army to halt such actions and to cooperate with peacekeepers in support of stability in southern Lebanon.

