Lebanese President receives invitation to visit Brazil

Lebanon News
19-02-2026 | 06:26
High views
Lebanese President receives invitation to visit Brazil
Lebanese President receives invitation to visit Brazil

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has received an official invitation from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Brazil, conveyed by Brazil's ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcisio Costa.

The invitation said the visit aims to deepen the historic partnership between Lebanon and Brazil.

