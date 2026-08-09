Houthis claim drone strike on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia

The Houthis said on Sunday they targeted an oil facility belonging to Saudi Aramco on Saudi Arabia’s western coast along the Red Sea.



Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group “managed to target the Aramco refinery in Jizan with a drone, and the strike was accurate,” adding that the attack came “in response to the Saudi enemy violating the airspace over Yemen’s northwestern provinces of Saada and Hajjah with its drones.”



Earlier on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a fire at a facility belonging to the Aramco refinery in Jizan had been extinguished, without giving a cause for the fire.