Netanyahu to run for re-election, his party says, after Trump raises doubts

Middle East News
10-06-2026 | 05:03
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Netanyahu to run for re-election, his party says, after Trump raises doubts
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Netanyahu to run for re-election, his party says, after Trump raises doubts

Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election this year, his party announced on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wasn't sure if the Israeli prime minister would stand again.
 
In a brief statement, ‌Netanyahu's Likud Party said he would run in the election and, God willing, he would win. The election has not yet been formally announced but must be held by October.

Earlier, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl posted on X that Trump had told him he did not know if Netanyahu would stand.

"I don't ⁠know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue?" the journalist quoted Trump as saying.

The Israeli election will be the first since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, the country's worst security failure, which precipitated Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

Reuters

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Netanyahu

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