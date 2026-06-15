PM Salam says decision on official exams to be delayed pending ceasefire implementation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Monday that a final decision on official exams will be postponed amid uncertainty over the implementation of a ceasefire.



Salam said he has been following the issue closely with Education Minister Rima Karami over the past several days, noting that the government is committed to both protecting education standards and safeguarding students’ rights to obtain official certificates.



He added that authorities must also ensure students’ safety under the current exceptional circumstances, as well as equal opportunity for all candidates.



Salam said he favors delaying any final decision on the exams until it becomes clearer whether the announced ceasefire will be effectively implemented.



He also said the scheduled date for the first exam session next month should be postponed to allow adequate preparation time if the exams proceed.



He added that, if necessary, issuing school-based certificates to students remains an option.