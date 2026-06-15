PM Salam vows intensified Washington diplomacy to end war, ensure withdrawal and advance reconstruction efforts

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday that the government will intensify its efforts through ongoing negotiations in Washington.



Opening a cabinet session, Salam said the Lebanese government has worked since the start of the war “imposed on Lebanon” to stop it and reduce further harm to the country and its people.



He expressed hope that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement would help end the war and halt what he described as killings, destruction, displacement and other suffering inflicted on Lebanese civilians.



Salam said Lebanon will step up efforts in the Washington talks to secure a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the release of detainees.



He added that the government has mobilized resources in recent months to respond to the displacement crisis, and said efforts would continue with international partners to facilitate the safe return of residents and support reconstruction.