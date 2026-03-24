President Aoun says Lebanon cannot fight others’ wars on its territory

Lebanon News
24-03-2026 | 11:00
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President Aoun says Lebanon cannot fight others’ wars on its territory
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President Aoun says Lebanon cannot fight others’ wars on its territory

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told the UK’s Senior Defense Adviser for the Middle East and North Africa Edward Ahlgren that Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people, wounded hundreds and displaced around one million Lebanese, in addition to causing massive destruction in towns and villages hit by bombardment.

During a meeting at Baabda Palace, attended by British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell, Aoun said Lebanon cannot fight other people’s wars on its territory, noting that this position was confirmed by the cabinet in a decision taken weeks ago.

Aoun said government decisions regarding the state’s monopoly on weapons and the authority over war and peace are irreversible, as they are in line with the constitution, the Taif Agreement, the presidential oath and the government’s ministerial statement.

He added that the war could have been avoided if Israel had withdrawn from the territories it occupied in 2024 and adhered to the agreement reached at the time under U.S. and French sponsorship. He said the negotiation initiative he launched days ago is still on the table and has received regional and international support, stressing that Israel must respond to calls for a ceasefire and activate the initiative.

Aoun also said Israeli strikes on bridges aim to isolate towns and villages south of the Litani River from the rest of Lebanon, warning of the negative consequences of such actions.

He added that his meetings with political leaders and parties aim to strengthen internal security, national unity and social cohesion, expressing confidence that the Lebanese people will remain united in facing current challenges.

Ahlgren, for his part, conveyed the United Kingdom’s support for Lebanon during the difficult circumstances and expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people.

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