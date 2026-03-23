Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure

Oil prices fell by over 13% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ⁠order the military to postpone any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.



Brent crude futures had fallen around $17, or 15% ⁠to a session low of $96 a barrel by 1108 GMT ⁠while U.S. West Texas Intermediate had fallen $13, or ⁠about 13.5%, to a session ⁠low of $85.28.







Reuters