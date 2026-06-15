Lebanon 'not informed' of terms of Iran-US deal: Official to AFP

Lebanon has not been informed of details of an agreement between the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war on all fronts including in Lebanon, an official Lebanese source told AFP.



Since the announcement, military activity in southern Lebanon has reportedly eased, with Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reporting intermittent Israeli artillery shelling in border areas.



The details of the agreement have not been officially published. However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the deal "immediately and permanently ends the war," while Pakistan stated that the agreement includes Lebanon, a condition Tehran had reportedly insisted on during negotiations that followed a ceasefire announcement on April 8, which was never fully implemented on the ground.



The Lebanese official source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Lebanon has not been informed of the terms of the agreement or the timing of a ceasefire."



There has been no official comment from Hezbollah regarding the reported agreement. However, the group has not claimed any attacks against Israeli forces since shortly after midnight between Sunday and Monday.