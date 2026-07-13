US vows to end International Criminal Court's 'threat' to Americans

World News
13-07-2026 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US vows to end International Criminal Court&#39;s &#39;threat&#39; to Americans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US vows to end International Criminal Court's 'threat' to Americans

The United States announced Monday a sweeping campaign against the International Criminal Court, accusing it of posing "an intolerable threat to U.S. sovereignty" and threatening sanctions.

"The ICC and its friends are waging a war against our country, not with bullets or missiles, but with statutes, compacts and the force of so-called international law," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a video statement.

The State Department said in a statement the campaign will "systematically disable the ICC’s ability to operate, target American servicemen or officials, or otherwise threaten American sovereignty."

AFP

World News

International

Criminal

Court's

'threat'

Americans

Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-24

UK's Starmer 'welcomes the progress' towards deal to end US-Iran war

LBCI
World News
2026-06-29

US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House

LBCI
World News
2026-05-14

EU's von der Leyen says Russia 'mocks' efforts to end war

LBCI
World News
2026-05-06

Iran's top negotiator says US aiming to force Tehran's 'surrender'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:30

Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

LBCI
World News
10:03

EU imposes sanctions on Russians over human rights and cybercrime

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Trump says US will likely control Strait of Hormuz and charge fees

LBCI
World News
08:04

UK unveils to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards: Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-11

Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks: Civil aviation body

LBCI
World News
2026-03-29

Pakistan hosts regional powers for Iran talks with focus on Hormuz proposals

LBCI
World News
2026-03-08

Pope prays 'roar of the bombs' in Middle East will cease

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

LBCI source: Lebanese delegation in Rome seeks agreement on start of pilot zones implementation

LBCI
World News
10:30

Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam arrives in Doha to offer condolences over death of Qatar's former Emir

LBCI
World News
05:27

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir

LBCI
World News
03:28

Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More