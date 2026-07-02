UN to close its human rights office in Burkina Faso

World News
02-07-2026 | 10:40
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UN to close its human rights office in Burkina Faso
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UN to close its human rights office in Burkina Faso

The United Nations announced Thursday it would close its human rights office in Burkina Faso, saying the authorities' indefinite suspension of its operations meant it could not carry out its duties.

"I deeply regret the Burkinabe authorities' decision indefinitely suspending our in-country operations, and that intensive engagement with the authorities since has not resolved the matter," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

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