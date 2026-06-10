Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill 12: Medical source to AFP

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 12 people on Wednesday, a Lebanese medical source said, as state media reported Israeli strikes across the south.



"The number of martyrs from the Israeli airstrikes in the town of Tayr Debba is eight, and in Deir Qanun al-Nahr it is four," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. State media had reported at least four Israeli strikes on Tayr Debba and two on Deir Qanun al-Nahr.



AFP