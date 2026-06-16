Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on south kill four

Lebanon News
16-06-2026 | 11:32
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on south kill four
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on south kill four

Lebanese state media said Israeli strikes killed at least four people in the Nabatieh area of the country's south on Tuesday, despite an announcement that a U.S.-Iran deal included the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The official National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli drone strikes targeted two vehicles in the town of Mayfadoun and another in nearby Shukeen, "leading to an initial toll of four dead" and others wounded.

While the violence has declined in Lebanon since the agreement between Washington and Tehran was announced, Israeli strikes on the south have now killed at least five people since Monday, according to NNA.



AFP
 

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