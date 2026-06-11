Progressive Socialist Party welcomes Saudi decision to resume Lebanese imports

Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to resume imports of Lebanese products, expressing appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the move.



In a statement, the party said the decision came in light of positive steps taken by the Lebanese government in its efforts to rebuild state institutions.



The party described the decision as further evidence of Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to supporting Lebanon and its people, saying it reflects continued Arab backing for the country amid ongoing challenges.



It added that the move is expected to help stimulate Lebanon’s economy and support productive sectors.



The Progressive Socialist Party said Saudi support for Lebanon is not new but is part of a consistent policy pursued by the kingdom over decades in support of Lebanon’s stability and unity.



The statement also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in sponsoring the Taif Agreement and its continued initiatives to assist Lebanon during critical periods in its history.



The party expressed hope that the decision would contribute to strengthening Lebanese-Saudi relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries in the interests of both peoples.