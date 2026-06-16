Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon

Lebanon News
16-06-2026 | 07:17
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Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon
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Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, including military and political developments linked to the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran.

According to a statement, the two officials discussed in particular the provision in the agreement concerning an end to the Israeli war on Lebanon.

Berri and Ghalibaf stressed the need for the United States, the parties guaranteeing the memorandum of understanding, and the international community to assume their responsibilities in compelling Israel to end its military campaign, halt the destruction of Lebanese villages, respect Lebanon's sovereignty, and immediately withdraw from territories it has occupied.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments and emphasized the importance of securing a comprehensive end to hostilities in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Ghalibaf

US

Iran

Deal

Israeli

War

Lebanon

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