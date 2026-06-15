Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
15-06-2026 | 14:32
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Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon
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Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon

Hezbollah said on Monday it had repelled an Israeli force that was trying to "advance" in southern Lebanon, despite the U.S.-Iran agreement to end the Middle East war on all fronts including in Lebanon.

Fighters from the group "using rockets and drones" blocked an Israeli force consisting of an excavator and two Merkava tanks that was "advancing" in the vicinity of Kfar Tebnit town near the southern city of Nabatieh, Hezbollah said in a statement.

AFP

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