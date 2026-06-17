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PM Salam in Paris for talks on UNIFIL and South Lebanon issues
Lebanon News
17-06-2026 | 07:37
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PM Salam in Paris for talks on UNIFIL and South Lebanon issues
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is in Paris for talks on the future of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon and a number of other political and security issues.
The meetings come amid ongoing discussions over the international force's role and efforts to maintain stability in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Nawaf Salam
France
Paris
UNIFIL
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President Aoun: Lebanon insists its negotiation path is independent, state holds exclusive authority
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