President Aoun: Lebanon insists its negotiation path is independent, state holds exclusive authority

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday stressed that Lebanon is maintaining an independent path in any negotiations, saying the Lebanese state alone holds decision-making authority.



He said Lebanon supports a ceasefire and welcomes assistance from any country willing to help, including Iran, but insisted this must not compromise Lebanon’s sovereignty.



Aoun added that all negotiations are conducted solely by the Lebanese state, which he described as the only legitimate decision-maker, and said no other party can take its place.



He emphasized that any future settlement would be implemented through the Lebanese state and not at its expense.