Israel FM says cutting contact with EU top diplomat over 'apartheid' remarks

Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 05:50
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Israel FM says cutting contact with EU top diplomat over &#39;apartheid&#39; remarks
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Israel FM says cutting contact with EU top diplomat over 'apartheid' remarks

Israel's foreign minister said Thursday that he was severing all contact with the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas over reported remarks in which she allegedly compared Israel to the apartheid regime that once ruled South Africa.

"Recently, it was published that during her visit to Mexico, she compared Israel to the racist apartheid regime that existed in South Africa," Gideon Saar wrote on X.

"Therefore, as the foreign minister of the State of Israel, I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed at the world's only Jewish state, which is also the only democracy in the Middle East," he said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

FM

Contact

EU

Diplomat

Kaja Kallas

Apartheid

Remarks

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