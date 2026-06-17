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Trump says he talked to Syrian leader about taking on Hezbollah
Lebanon News
17-06-2026 | 10:42
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Trump says he talked to Syrian leader about taking on Hezbollah
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had spoken to Syria's leader about combatting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, a day after criticizing Israel for killing too many civilians and not getting the job done.
Asked at a Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, if he had talked to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa about Hezbollah, Trump nodded and said "yes." Asked if Sharaa was willing to take on the Shi'ite armed group, Trump said he would talk about that later.
Reuters
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