Trump says he thinks he will remove Syria from US terrorism sponsor list

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought he would remove Syria from the United States' list of designated state sponsor of terrorism.



"I ⁠think I will," Trump told reporters in response to a question ahead of a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Turkey.



The U.S. has previously said ⁠it is reviewing Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, which carries ⁠restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports and certain financial ⁠transactions.





Reuters