Trump says he will lift Turkey sanctions, decide on selling F-35s

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would lift sanctions off Turkey and make a decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Ankara as he began a meeting on Tuesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit.



"We're going to be taking the ⁠sanctions off," Trump told reporters when asked about the measures imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.



In 2020, Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet ⁠program, a move Turkey called unjust and illegal.







Reuters