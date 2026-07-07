Trump says he will lift Turkey sanctions, decide on selling F-35s

World News
07-07-2026 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he will lift Turkey sanctions, decide on selling F-35s
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says he will lift Turkey sanctions, decide on selling F-35s

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would lift sanctions off Turkey and make a decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Ankara as he began a meeting on Tuesday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit.

"We're going to be taking the ⁠sanctions off," Trump told reporters when asked about the measures imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

In 2020, Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet ⁠program, a move Turkey called unjust and illegal.



Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

Trump

US

Turkey

Sanctions

F-35

LBCI Next
Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency
French court shortens Le Pen's ban from office but orders electronic tag
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-16

Trump says 'soon we will be able' to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-18

Trump says he has 'good news' on Iran, no clarity on peace deal

LBCI
World News
2026-04-13

Pope says he will continue to speak out against war after Trump attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-18

US Treasury Secretary says will urge G7 to adopt sanctions regime on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:04

Mexico probing if US violated sovereignty in 2024 druglord capture

LBCI
World News
11:02

Russia welcomes IOC lifting ban, says Olympics must be 'free from politics'

LBCI
World News
10:49

Sudan drone strikes on vehicles kill 15 civilians: Rights group

LBCI
World News
10:15

Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:47

French shipping group CMA CGM signs deal with Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:07

Trump in Ankara says was 'very disappointed' with NATO over Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-05

Netanyahu says some Lebanese Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Israeli flag raised over Ali Al Taher Hill in South Lebanon–Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Senior source to LBCI: US General expected in Beirut to launch pilot zones under Lebanon-Israel framework

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel conditions withdrawal from pilot zones on Lebanese Army readiness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Claims of annexation: Lebanese border communities unite to reject Netanyahu's allegations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Source to LBCI: President Aoun’s visit to Washington confirmed for July 21

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More