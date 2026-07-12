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Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
News Bulletin Reports
12-07-2026 | 13:05
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Rome talks on Lebanon face uncertainty amid US-Iran escalation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
As developments continue to unfold between the United States and Iran, attention is also focused on the future of the Israel-Lebanon negotiations expected to take place in Rome.
The Israeli military has maintained its deployment in Lebanon after halting what officials described as "sensitive operations" under a political directive.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government has approved an extension of the nationwide state of emergency through July 28, citing the possibility of escalation on the Iranian and Lebanese fronts.
At the same time, conflicting Israeli statements have emerged regarding a potential withdrawal from one of the proposed pilot areas in southern Lebanon. While military sources say the withdrawal could take place ahead of the Rome negotiations at Washington's request, other officials deny that any such request has been made.
Amid the uncertainty over a possible withdrawal and the upcoming Rome talks, the Israeli military has continued operations across the area, from the Litani River to the Yellow Line.
As Israel believes any military escalation with Iran would also affect Lebanon, sources familiar with coordination between Tel Aviv and Washington said professional teams are preparing new maps identifying additional pilot areas that could be discussed during the Rome negotiations.
As part of U.S. efforts to de-escalate the Lebanon front, security officials said the Rome meeting could be postponed until after the July 21 summit between the U.S. and Lebanese presidents in Washington. Meanwhile, Israeli officials said no date has yet been set for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, despite ongoing U.S. efforts to arrange a trilateral meeting between President Donald Trump, President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu. Israeli assessments, however, place the chances of such a meeting taking place at virtually zero.
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