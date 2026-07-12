Iran adviser says Hormuz 'more important' than nuclear bombs

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz was more important than "dozens of atomic bombs", vowing to protect the vital waterway.



"This strategic passage is more important than dozens of atomic bombs, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will protect it," Mohsen Rezaee was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying. Western countries accuse Iran of seeking to create an atomic bomb, but Tehran has insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful, civilian purposes.



AFP