Israeli airstrikes hit South Lebanon as rescue teams search for missing beneath rubble

Israeli warplanes launched a heavy wave of airstrikes on Saturday morning, targeting the towns of Kfar Roummane, Habbouch, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, Choukine, Zebdine and Kfar Jouz, while the city of Nabatieh was also hit by a series of intense raids.



At around 9 a.m., Israeli aircraft renewed strikes on Nabatieh, Kfar Roummane, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, Choukine, Deir Ez-Zahrani and Kfar Tebnit. An Israeli drone also carried out a strike on Nabih Berri Boulevard in Nabatieh and a second strike on the Kfar Reman roundabout.



In a preliminary toll from the attack on the Harat al-Mael area of Arabsalim, where two airstrikes destroyed several homes, civil defense and rescue teams continued clearing the rubble. One body has been recovered, while more than seven people remain trapped beneath the debris.