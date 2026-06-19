Israeli envoy says Israel remains committed to Lebanon ceasefire agreement

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said in a post on X that Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel, Lebanon and the United States.



He added that the agreement will be upheld as long as Hezbollah does not violate it.



Leiter also said that Israel “retains its right” under all circumstances to respond to attacks and to act against threats to its territory, citizens, and soldiers.

Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel, Lebanon and the US.



If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept.



Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 18, 2026