LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit

Lebanon News
18-07-2026 | 10:42
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LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun&#39;s US visit
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LBCI Source: Contacts continue on pilot areas as talks await President Aoun's US visit

Contacts took place Friday between the U.S. military mediator and both the Lebanese and Israeli sides to follow up on the implementation of the pilot areas, a source following the negotiations told LBCI.

The source said implementation has begun in the first pilot area, which includes villages under Israeli fire control and effectively under occupation, as well as in a second area under direct Israeli occupation. The process is expected to continue with an Israeli withdrawal "very soon."

The source added that the next phase will depend on the implementation process and the outcome of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's visit to Washington, after which a new date for the negotiations will be set.

Lebanon News

Source:

Contacts

continue

pilot

areas

talks

await

President

Aoun's

visit

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