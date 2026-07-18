Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written statement ‌on Saturday that repeated U.S. breaches of a memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents ⁠of Iran and the United States had shown that President Donald Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."



Washington and Tehran have exchanged strikes after ‌a ⁠ceasefire agreement fell apart last week, raising fears of a return to all-out ⁠war.



Khamenei said the United States should know that the Iranian ⁠nation and the "resistance front" had "unforgettable lessons" for ⁠it.



Reuters