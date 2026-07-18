Iran's Supreme Leader says US breaches show Trump's signature is 'worthless'

Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 13:17
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Iran&#39;s Supreme Leader says US breaches show Trump&#39;s signature is &#39;worthless&#39;
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Iran's Supreme Leader says US breaches show Trump's signature is 'worthless'

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written statement ‌on Saturday that repeated U.S. breaches of a memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents ⁠of Iran and the United States had shown that President Donald Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."

Washington and Tehran have exchanged strikes after ‌a ⁠ceasefire agreement fell apart last week, raising fears of a return to all-out ⁠war.

Khamenei said the United States should know that the Iranian ⁠nation and the "resistance front" had "unforgettable lessons" for ⁠it.

Reuters

Middle East News

Supreme

Leader

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Trump's

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'worthless'

Gulf council head says Iran attacks on civilian facilities 'war crimes'
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