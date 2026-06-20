Iran says Hormuz Strait closed over Israel attacks on Lebanon

Iran's central military command announced on Saturday that it had once again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz over Israel's attacks on southern Lebanon, describing them as a breach of Tehran's agreement with the U.S.



"It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy's breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations," said the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters in a statement carried by state TV.



AFP